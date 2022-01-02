Opening Week 18 Chiefs vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Chiefs and Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals, which could potentially cost them the top seed in the AFC. The Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chiefs-Broncos Week 18 matchup.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Broncos +340

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +135

Early pick: Chiefs -10 (-110)

The Chiefs are fighting for the top seed and will play their best guys. The Broncos are out of the playoffs and will use this as an evaluation game. Go with Kansas City against the spread.

