Opening Week 18 Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Monday Night Football remains. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Seahawks and Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks are coming off a win over the Lions but are playing out the string in Week 18. On the other hand, the Cardinals still have a shot at the NFC West title. They need a win and a Rams loss, so they still have something to play for in the final weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Seahawks-Cardinals Week 18 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -6.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cardinals -275, Seahawks +220

Opening point spread: Cardinals -5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -225, Seahawks +185

Early pick: Seahawks +6.5

The Seahawks can play spoiler and with Arizona already having at least a wild card berth sewn up, I could see Seattle giving them problems. Arizona probably wins, but Seattle has some intriguing underdog moneyline potential in this one.

