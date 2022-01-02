Eagles clinch playoff berth with win and help in Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles officially clinched a wild card playoff berth in Week 17. They needed to beat Washington, the 49ers to beat the Texans, and the Packers to beat the Vikings, which all happened on Sunday.

The Eagles did their part against Washington, winning 20-16 in a come from behind victory, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was their fourth straight win, as their rushing game continues to be strong. They’ll take their 9-7 record up against the Cowboys in Week 18.

How they got there

The Eagles started the season with just two wins in their first seven games, but they turned things around as they also got their rushing game going, led by their rushing quarterback Hurts. After their 2-5 start, they went 7-2 and even though it hasn’t always been pretty, they’ve shown they can win close games.

Their wins have come against some teams that are lacking, as they’ve defeated the Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Saints, Jets, Washington twice and the Giants. But they also played the Buccaneers and Chargers close. With Hurts not needing to throw the ball 40 times to win games, this team can control the clock, keep their defense rested while keeping their opposition’s offense off the field. A deep run in the playoffs doesn’t seem likely, but they have a fighting chance.