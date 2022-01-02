Packers clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with win over Vikings on SNF

The NFC playoffs run through Green Bay for a second consecutive season. The Packers picked up a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 to improve to 13-3 on the season. With one week left, the Packers will essentially have two bye weeks before the playoffs begin. Next week against the Detroit Lions means nothing. We should see players rest up and plenty of time for key components on both sides of the ball to get healthy.

How did the Packers do it

Green Bay played well on both sides of the ball all season long despite key players being injured. Jaire Alexander missed most of the season. Zadarius Smith hasn’t played at all and neither has all-world tackle David Bahktiari. Never has a more decimated offensive line played so well. Josh Myers and Elgton Jenkins both went down. Billy Turner missed SNF vs. the Vikings. The games lost by starting offensive linemen has to be pretty high for the Pack.

Despite all that, the team has thrived. Aaron Rodgers is going to win NFL MVP again. The offense is clicking and the defense has been advantageous (per usual). All of it could come together during the postseason and that’s scary considering what we know about Rodgers’ future in the NFL and Green Bay. There’s a lot on the line and the team has been resilient all season. Heading into the playoffs, you’ve got to feel very good about Rodgers and the Pack. Not to say fans haven’t felt that way before.