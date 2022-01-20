College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, January 20th

As the college basketball conference season heats up, more and more players will be unavailable due to new or nagging injuries, COVID-19 health protocols, and other off-the-court matters as well. And for the sports bettor, the last-minute updating status of injuries can be the deciding factor in how to bet plenty of games on the board.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, January 20th in some key major-conference matchups.

Georgetown vs. #21 Providence

Georgetown: Donald Carey, probable (illness)

Georgetown: Kobe Clark, probable (illness)

Georgetown: Jordan Riley, out (shoulder)

Providence: A.J. Reeves, questionable (finger)

#4 Purdue vs. Indiana

Purdue: N/A



Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis, probable (hip)

Indiana: Kristian Lander, questionable (leg)

#16 USC vs. Colorado

USC: N/A



Colorado: Javon Ruffin, doubtful (knee)

Colorado: Quincy Allen, out for season (hip surgery)

#25 UConn vs. Butler

UConn: N/A



Butler: Christian David, questionable (knee)

Butler: DJ Hughes, questionable (protocols)

San Francisco vs. #1 Gonzaga

San Francisco: N/A



Gonzaga: Dominick Harris, doubtful (foot)

Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)

#3 Arizona vs. Stanford

Arizona: Kerr Kriisa, probable (non-COVID injury)

Arizona: Kim Aiken, doubtful (out)

Stanford: Maxime Raynaud, questionable (protocols)

#9 UCLA vs. Utah

UCLA: Jaime Jaquez, game time decision (ankle)

UCLA: David Singleton, questionable (concussion protocol)

Utah: Branden Carlson, doubtful (appendicitis)

Utah: Bostyn Holt, out for season (knee)