NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Thursday, January 20th

Of the seven ranked teams playing on the D1 college basketball slate on Wednesday night, five are on the road in conference games. But the biggest is an all-Hoosier State matchup that is always intense, but should be next level this evening.

Zach Edey and the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers head to Assembly Hall to take on their rival the Indiana Hoosiers. Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) is led by Zach Edey, who at 7’4 is one of the most efficient players in the nation at 70.7% shooting on 15.6 points per game.

Edey adds in 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists as well, showing his balance as a versatile big who can finish with both hands. When paired with guard Jaden Ivey (16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds) they make one the best inside-outside combos in all of college basketball.

Indiana (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) could certainly use a highlight win for their NCAA Tournament resume. The Hoosiers counter with one of the best swing players in the conference in third-year sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.5 points, 60.7% FG, 9.1 rebounds), who is likely off to the NBA after this season. IU plays quality defense, but also turns it over on more than 20% of possessions themselves.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Thursday, January 20th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 20 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 5:00 PM Georgetown #21 Providence FS1 PC -11.5 145 7:00 PM #4 Purdue Indiana FS1 Purdue -3.5 144 7:30 PM #16 USC Colorado PAC12 USC -2 137 9:00 PM #25 UConn Butler FS1 UConn -8 127 11:00 PM San Francisco #1 Gonzaga CBSSN Gonzaga -15.5 160.5 11:00 PM #3 Arizona Stanford ESPNU Arizona -9 151 11:00 PM #9 UCLA Utah FS1 UCLA -9.5 144

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.