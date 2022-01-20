How to watch 2022 American Express tournament

The 2022 American Express golf tournament tees off on Thursday morning from La Quinta, California. Jon Rahm enters as the favorite to win this tournament, while last year’s champion Si Woo Kim sits with his odds at +5000 to repeat over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s American Express tournament day by day. Look here for info on how to live stream the Golf Channel or PGA Tour live.

Thursday, January 20th through Friday, January 21st

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Streams 3 and 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Saturday, January 22nd and Sunday, January 23rd

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Streams 3 and 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage