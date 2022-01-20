 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 American Express

Round 2 of the 2022 American Express tees off at 11:40 a.m. ET on Friday in La Quinta, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 American Express tournament, and after 18 holes Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay both hold a two-shot lead on the rest of the field at -10.

It’s not a surprise that both players were on the La Quinta course and going low, as a good portion of the top of the leaderboard came from players that started at what is considered the easiest of the three tracks of the tournament. Players will also compete on the Nicklaus Course and Stadium Course before going back to the Stadium Course on Sunday if they make the cut.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE. You can find a full schedule of coverage here.

2022 American Express, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Jason Dufner Roger Sloan
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Tyler McCumber Sam Ryder
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Jimmy Walker Patton Kizzire
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Brian Gay Robert Streb
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Seth Reeves Justin Lower
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Andrew Novak James Hart du Preez
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Seung-Yul Noh Austin Cook
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Andrew Landry Jim Herman
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Brandon Hagy Troy Merritt
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Charles Howell III Talor Gooch
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Michael Thompson Martin Trainer
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Sepp Straka Matthew NeSmith
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 David Skinns Callum Tarren
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 James Hahn Chesson Hadley
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Henrik Norlander Kramer Hickok
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Matthew Wolff Gary Woodland
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Tyler Duncan K.H. Lee
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Nick Hardy Max McGreevy
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Kyle Mendoza
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Peter Uihlein Patrick Rodgers
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Jonas Blixt Chris Stroud
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Davis Love III Brendon Todd
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Nate Lashley Wesley Bryan
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Brandon Wu
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Jared Wolfe Austin Smotherman
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Harold Varner III Will Zalatoris
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Nick Watney
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Phil Mickelson Rickie Fowler
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Zach Johnson Brandt Snedeker
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Vince Whaley Trey Mullinax
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Lee Hodges Paul Barjon
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Harry Higgs Pat Perez
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Scott Piercy Rory Sabbatini
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Si Woo Kim Patrick Reed
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Lucas Glover
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Chan Kim
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Adam Svensson Ben Kohles
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Kevin Chappell Chez Reavie
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Patrick Cantlay Scottie Scheffler
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Cameron Champ Sebastián Muñoz
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Cameron Young Davis Riley
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Aaron Rai Mark Wilson
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Adam Long
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Alex Noren
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Jon Rahm Tony Finau
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Graeme McDowell Francesco Molinari
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Carlos Ortiz John Pak
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Taylor Moore Alex Smalley
11:40 AM Stadium Course Tee #10 Brian Stuard Hank Lebioda
11:40 AM Stadium Course Tee #1 Bronson Burgoon Denny McCarthy
11:50 AM Stadium Course Tee #10 Nick Taylor Andrew Putnam
11:50 AM Stadium Course Tee #1 J.T. Poston Dylan Frittelli
12:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Curtis Thompson Stephen Stallings Jr.
12:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Brett Drewitt David Lipsky
12:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Danny Lee John Huh
12:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Peter Malnati Brice Garnett
12:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Adam Schenk Tom Hoge
12:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Brian Harman Camilo Villegas
12:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Seamus Power Kevin Tway
12:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Corey Conners Lanto Griffin
12:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Scott Gutschewski Michael Gligic
12:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Luke List Brendan Steele
12:50 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Ryan Moore Doc Redman
12:50 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Russell Henley Chris Kirk
1:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Luke Donald C.T. Pan
1:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Sungjae Im Abraham Ancer
1:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Joshua Creel T.J. Vogel
1:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Chad Ramey Greyson Sigg
1:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Doug Ghim J.J. Spaun
1:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Jhonattan Vegas
1:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Richy Werenski Sung Kang
1:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Jason Day Justin Rose
1:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Dylan Wu Dawie van der Walt
1:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Hayden Buckley Taylor Pendrith

