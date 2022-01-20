Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 American Express

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 American Express tournament, and after 18 holes Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay both hold a two-shot lead on the rest of the field at -10.
It’s not a surprise that both players were on the La Quinta course and going low, as a good portion of the top of the leaderboard came from players that started at what is considered the easiest of the three tracks of the tournament. Players will also compete on the Nicklaus Course and Stadium Course before going back to the Stadium Course on Sunday if they make the cut.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE. You can find a full schedule of coverage here.
2022 American Express, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Roger Sloan
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Tyler McCumber
|Sam Ryder
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Jimmy Walker
|Patton Kizzire
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Robert Streb
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Seth Reeves
|Justin Lower
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|James Hart du Preez
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Kelly Kraft
|Scott Stallings
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Austin Cook
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Andrew Landry
|Jim Herman
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Brandon Hagy
|Troy Merritt
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Charles Howell III
|Talor Gooch
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|David Skinns
|Callum Tarren
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Chesson Hadley
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Henrik Norlander
|Kramer Hickok
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Matthew Wolff
|Gary Woodland
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Tyler Duncan
|K.H. Lee
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Nick Hardy
|Max McGreevy
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kyle Mendoza
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Peter Uihlein
|Patrick Rodgers
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Chris Stroud
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Davis Love III
|Brendon Todd
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Nate Lashley
|Wesley Bryan
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Jared Wolfe
|Austin Smotherman
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Nick Watney
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Phil Mickelson
|Rickie Fowler
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Zach Johnson
|Brandt Snedeker
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Vince Whaley
|Trey Mullinax
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Paul Barjon
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Harry Higgs
|Pat Perez
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Rory Sabbatini
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Wyndham Clark
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Patrick Reed
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Lucas Glover
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Chan Kim
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Ben Kohles
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Chez Reavie
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Davis Riley
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Aaron Rai
|Mark Wilson
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Adam Long
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Alex Noren
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Graeme McDowell
|Francesco Molinari
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|John Pak
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|11:40 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Hank Lebioda
|11:40 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Bronson Burgoon
|Denny McCarthy
|11:50 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Andrew Putnam
|11:50 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|J.T. Poston
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Curtis Thompson
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|12:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Brett Drewitt
|David Lipsky
|12:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|John Huh
|12:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Brice Garnett
|12:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Adam Schenk
|Tom Hoge
|12:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|Camilo Villegas
|12:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Kevin Tway
|12:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Corey Conners
|Lanto Griffin
|12:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Scott Gutschewski
|Michael Gligic
|12:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Brendan Steele
|12:50 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Doc Redman
|12:50 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Chris Kirk
|1:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Luke Donald
|C.T. Pan
|1:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Abraham Ancer
|1:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Joshua Creel
|T.J. Vogel
|1:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Greyson Sigg
|1:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Doug Ghim
|J.J. Spaun
|1:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Richy Werenski
|Sung Kang
|1:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Jason Day
|Justin Rose
|1:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Dylan Wu
|Dawie van der Walt
|1:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Pendrith