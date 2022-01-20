Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 American Express

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 American Express tournament, and after 18 holes Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay both hold a two-shot lead on the rest of the field at -10.

It’s not a surprise that both players were on the La Quinta course and going low, as a good portion of the top of the leaderboard came from players that started at what is considered the easiest of the three tracks of the tournament. Players will also compete on the Nicklaus Course and Stadium Course before going back to the Stadium Course on Sunday if they make the cut.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE. You can find a full schedule of coverage here.