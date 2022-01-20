Georgetown vs. #21 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Providence Friars haven’t played in nearly two weeks, but they will return to the floor on Thursday for a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas.

Providence (14-2, 4-1 Big East) knocked off the St. John’s Red Storm 83-73 on January 8th their last time out. The Friars went through a COVID-19 pause and had three consecutive games postponed, so be sure to check the injury reports to see who will be available. Nate Watson is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game.

Georgetown (6-8, 0-3 Big East) is the only team in the conference without a Big East victory at this point of the season. The Hoyas went nearly three weeks in between games, and they’ve lost three in a row since returning to the court. Just like Providence, check the latest reports prior to game time to see which players could be unavailable. Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed is the leading scorer with 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

How to watch Georgetown vs. #21 Providence

When: Thursday, January 20th 5:00 p.m.

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -11.5

Total: 145

The Pick

Georgetown +11.5

It’s been too long of an absence for Providence to expect to hit the ground running in their first game back. Twelve is far too many points in a conference matchup in this spot especially when it’s not clear who will be available on both sides.

