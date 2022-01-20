4 Purdue vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers are coming off an exciting win, and they will look to keep things rolling when they head on the road for a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night.

Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will go for their fourth consecutive victory after taking down the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road 96-88 in double overtime on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers have the top offense in adjusted efficiency on KenPom, but their defense rates No. 64 in that category. Jaden Ivy leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Indiana (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) won three of their last four games, and they knocked off the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road on Monday. The Hoosiers are inside the top 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency but are barely inside the top 75 offensively. Their top player is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

How to watch #4 Purdue vs. Indiana

When: Thursday, January 20th, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -3.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Indiana +3.5

The Hoosiers will play their first home game in 11 days, while Purdue will play their second consecutive road matchup. This is a solid spot to take Indiana as the underdog especially in a rivalry game. The team that plays the best defense should have a great shot to come out of this game with a win, and Indiana is the far superior defensive team between the two.

