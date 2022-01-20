16 USC vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 USC Trojans are looking to get back on track tonight when traveling to Boulder, CO, to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

USC (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) has hit a bit of a bumpy road, losing two of its last three contests in conference play. The Trojans were last bested by Oregon 79-69 last Saturday, a game where the Ducks led for the entirety of the contest and were up by as many as 18 at one point. Both Isaiah Mobley and Boogie Ellis put up 18 points in the loss.

Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) got itself a huge conference road victory last Saturday, pummeling Arizona State for a 75-57 win. The Buffs led throughout the entire affair and held the Sun Devils to just 34% shooting for the evening. Jabaru Walker led with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Keeshawn Barthelemy had 16 points and nine rebounds.

How to watch #16 USC vs. Colorado

When: Thursday, January 20th 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -2

Total: 137

The Pick

USC -2

This is a prime spot for USC to bounce back and the Buffaloes have been blown out by each opponent they’ve faced that ranks in the Top 30 in KenPom. Lay the points with the Trojans.

