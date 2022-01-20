25 UConn vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 UConn Huskies and Butler Bulldogs will play each other for the second time in three nights when they get together on Thursday night from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianpolis.

UConn (12-4, 3-2 Big East) knocked off Butler 76-59 at home Tuesday night after consecutive games that went into overtime. The Huskies rate inside the top 20 overall in KenPom, and their offense and defense rate about the same in adjusted efficiency. R.J. Cole is the team’s leading scorer with 16.4 points per game, and he also leads UConn with 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Butler (9-8, 2-4 Big East) will come into this matchup losing four of their last five games including each of their last two. The Bulldogs are rated outside the top 125 in KenPom, and their biggest struggle has been on the offensive end as they are barely in the top 200 in adjusted efficiency. Jayden Taylor is the only player on the roster averaging double-digit points per game with 10.2.

How to watch #25 UConn vs. Butler

When: Thursday, January 20th 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -8

Total: 127

The Pick

UConn -8

It’s tough to beat the same team twice especially when the games are so close together, but UConn has the much better roster and should pull away from Butler for the second time in a row. The Bulldogs were held under 60 points three times in the last five games, and UConn has a significant edge on the offensive end of the floor.

