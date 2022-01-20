San Francisco vs. #1 Gonzaga: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night as they look to build on their seven-game winning streak.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) is the only team in the WCC that is still unbeaten in conference play, and they’ve dominated their opponents so far. In three conference games, the Bulldogs scored at least 110 points in all three, and their opponents have not reached 85 points. Gonzaga’s top scorer is Drew Timme, who is averaging 18.6 points and six rebounds per game.

San Francisco (15-3, 2-1 West Coast) is coming off a loss to the BYU Cougars on Saturday, but they have won five of their last six games. The Dons are having a solid season as they rate No. 34 overall in KenPom with their strength coming on the defensive end. San Francisco’s top scorer is Jamaree Bouyea, who is averaging 17.9 points per game.

How to watch San Francisco vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

When: Thursday, January 20th 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -15.5

Total: 160.5

The Pick

San Francisco +15.5

The Dons are among the few teams in the conference that can keep things reasonably close against Gonzaga, and they should cover this number even though they’re heading out on the road. San Francisco should be fired up to get the top team in the country especially after coming off a close loss to the BYU Cougars over the weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.