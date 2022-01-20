3 Arizona vs. Stanford: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats will go for their fourth straight victory as they get ready for a road matchup with the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night.

Arizona (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) is the only Pac-12 team still without a loss in conference play, and their lone loss came against the Tennessee Volunteers in late December. The Wildcats are rated inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom. They are led by Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Stanford (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) had their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they were defeated by the Washington Huskies. The Cardinal rate No. 83 overall in KenPom, and their offense rates outside the top 100, so that will need to be fixed quickly to hang in this matchup. Their top scorer is Harrison Ingram, who is scoring 11.9 points with 6.9 rebounds per game.

How to watch #3 Arizona vs. Stanford

When: Thursday, January 20th 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: ESPN App, WatchESPN.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -9

Total: 151

The Pick

Arizona -9

The Wildcats love to speed things up, and that’s a significant advantage when you have the far superior roster. Arizona ranks No. 6 in possessions per game, and they should pull away thanks to their talent advantage. The Wildcats will continue to prove they are the class of the Pac-12.

