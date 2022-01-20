UCLA vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins will go for their second victory in a row when they head on the road to take on the Utah Utes on Thursday night.

UCLA (11-2, 3-1 Pac-12) won three of four games since they returned to the floor following a long COVID-19 pause, and they’re coming off an 81-65 home loss to the Oregon State Beavers. The Bruins rate inside the top 20 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Their leading scorer is Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 17.2 points per game.

Utah (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) is at the bottom of the conference, and they will look to avoid their seventh straight loss. The Utes haven’t won since knocking off the Fresno State Bulldogs on December 21st, and they rate outside the top 100 overall in KenPom. Branden Carlson is the team’s top scorer but still remains out with an injury.

How to watch No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah

When: Thursday, January 20th 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -9.5

Total: 144

The Pick

UCLA -9.5

The Utes will play their first home game since January 8th, so it’s tough to bet against a team with this high of a point spread at home, but UCLA is good enough to cover this number. Utah really struggles on the defensive end, and the Bruins will take advantage and pull away in this game with a double-digit victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.