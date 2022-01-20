Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 20

We have a small three-game slate in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Josh Hart over 13.5 points (-115)

The former Villanova standout has become additional scoring threat for the New Orleans Pelicans over the last few weeks. Last month, Hart averaged 16.5 points per game on 61.5% shooting from the field and 42.3% from three-point range. He followed up that performance this month with 14.8 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field.

The Pelicans will be looking for Hart to be a factor against the Knicks tonight, who will try to limit the scoring from Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. The 26-year-old has scored more than 13.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games, but only four out of his last 10 road games. If Hart continues to be aggressive on the offensive end, then he should be in good shape to hit this number,

Cameron Johnson over 3.5 rebounds (-110)

We are going to take a shot on Johnson, who is playing in his second game since returning from a sprained ankle. In first game back against the Spurs, the 25-year-old only had eight points, one assist, and zero rebounds in 20 minutes. We should not expect to see the same output in tonight’s game against the Mavericks.

In two games against Dallas this season, Johnson is averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Johnson has gone over 3.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 threes (-105)

Until the books change their number, we will continue to go after Thompson’s three-point prop as long as it stays at 2.5. Since returning on Jan. 9 against the Cavs, he has made more than 2.5 threes in three out of his last five games.

On Tuesday night against Detroit, Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. He’ll be going up against the Pacers, who are allowing teams to shoot 35.9% from three this season and 40.8% in their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.