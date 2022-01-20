NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 20

We have a three-game schedule in the NBA on Thursday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will play the Dallas Mavericks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Indiana Pacers will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks, $4,900

With it being only three games tonight in NBA, we have slim pickings when it comes to DFS value plays. However, one guy that will take a shot on is Tim Hardaway Jr. This season, the veteran forward is averaging 14.6 points per game, but shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range.

Even though he’s struggling from three-point range overall this season, Hardaway Jr. has made at least 2 or more three in four out of his last five games. The veteran has scored in double-digits in straight five games and averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game over that time.

Justin Holiday, Pacers, $4,900

The veteran wing player has been playing well over the last couple of weeks for the Pacers. Holiday has scored 10 or more points in six-straight games (15.5 points per game) and has shot 45.1% from three-point range on 8.5 attempts per game.

The 32-year-old forward will be looked upon to score tonight and be a threat from beyond the arc against the Golden State Warriors. Holiday is averaging 28.1 fantasy points per game in his last six games, which is higher than his season average (19.8 FPPG).

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $4,400

The rookie forward has been one of the lone bright spots for the Pelicans this season. Jones is averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 29 minutes per game. He has scored 10 points or more in six-straight games for New Orleans and averaging 25.0 fantasy points per game.

We should expect to see Jones play a lot of minutes and be effective against the New York Knicks, who are ranked 18th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season. Jones is one of my favorite values for tonight as he can play either at power forward or center in your lineup.