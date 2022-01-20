Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Knicks on Thursday

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans will finish their three-game road trip tonight at Madison Square Garden against RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks.

When these two teams last played each other in October, the Knicks defeated the Pelicans 123-117. Barrett led all scorers with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

New York is a four-point favorite against the spread per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.

Pelicans vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4

The Pelicans are looking to end their three-game road trip with a win, while also snapping their five-game road losing streak. The Pelicans have not a won a game on the road since Dec. 23 against the Orlando Magic. New Orleans has been outscored by 11.8 points per game in their last five road games.

The Pelicans have not played good basketball on the road this season with a record of 6-17. However, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 6-13 ATS when they are road underdogs this season. Additionally, they are 7-16 ATS away from Smoothie King Arena this season.

The Knicks are currently riding a two-game losing skid after losing 112-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Despite their recent losing streak, the Knicks are 4-2 this month at Madison Square Garden. New York is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at MSG.

Over/Under: Under 211

When the Pels and Knicks played back in October, the total points scored were 240. Since then, New York has played better as of late as they are only giving up 99.6 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone under in five of the Pelicans’ last six games, while the total has gone under in nine of the Knicks’ last 13 games.

