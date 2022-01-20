Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Devin Booker and the Suns will play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

These two teams have already played twice this season, with the Suns leading the season series 2-0. In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Phoenix defeated Dallas 112-104. Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 19 points a piece.

The Suns are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3

The Suns have won six consecutive games on the road and will be looking to close out their five-game road trip with a win tonight. Phoenix is averaging 116.7 points per game in their last four games and defeating teams by an average of 15.7 points per game.

The Suns are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 11-6 ATS as road favorites this season. Phoenix is also 13-8 ATS away from Footprint Center this season. The Mavs have won four straight games after defeating the Toronto Raptors 102-98 on Wednesday.

Dallas is 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine games and 3-3 ATS when the Mavs are road underdogs this season. The Mavericks are also 4-3 ATS when there’s no rest between games. This should be a good defensive game between both teams, but the Suns have the better offense to pull out the win.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

In their first two games between each other, the total points scored were 203 and 216. The Suns and Mavericks are some of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Phoenix is only giving up 104.5 points per game in their last 10 games, while Dallas is only allowing 94.7 points per game in their last 10. I think the under will once again prevail in this spot.

