Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Warriors on Thursday

In the second game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The last time these two teams played each other on Dec. 14, the Warriors escaped with a 102-100 win over the Pacers in Indiana. Curry led Golden State with 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Meanwhile for the Pacers, Sabonis recorded 30 points (game-high) and 11 rebounds.

The Warriors are 11.5-point favorites against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5.

Pacers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -11.5

The Pacers snapped their four-game losing streak with a tough 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The seven-point win also snapped Indiana’s eight-game road losing skid. The Pacers will try to carry that momentum into tonight’s game on the second night of a back-to-back.

This season, Indiana is 5-2 against the spread when there’s no rest in between games. But the Pacers are 9-5 ATS when they are road underdogs and 9-12 ATS when they are on the road.

The Warriors returned to Chase Center on Tuesday night after a four-game road trip and defeated the Detroit Pistons 102-86. Golden State has been one of the best teams at home this season with a record of 19-3. The Warriors are 15-6-1 ATS at home, but 3-6 ATS in their last nine game. However, Curry and Co. are 5-2-1 ATS when they are favored by 10 points or more this season.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

When these two teams played last month, the total points scored 202. The Pacers are 21-24 when it comes to overs this season, while the Warriors’ over record is 15-27-2. Along those same lines, total has gone under in nine of Golden State’s last 13 games when they are the favorite.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.