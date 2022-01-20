How to watch Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 Australian Open enters Day 5 on Thursday evening in the USA, and Naomi Osaka continues her major title defense at 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday morning in Melbourne. She will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round, and the match is set to air on the ESPN family of networks.

So far in this event Osaka has a 6-3, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio, and a 6-0 6-4 victory over Madison Brengle. Anisimova will be the second straight American she’s faced, and a spot in the Round of 16 belongs to the winner.

Osaka is a -320 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Serrano is +250.