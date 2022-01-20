 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

The defending Australian Open champ looks for a spot in the last 32 against Amanda Anisimova. We break down what you need to know.

By Collin Sherwin

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her second round singles match against Madison Brengle of United States during day three of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open enters Day 5 on Thursday evening in the USA, and Naomi Osaka continues her major title defense at 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday morning in Melbourne. She will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round, and the match is set to air on the ESPN family of networks.

ESPN is putting all matches for the event either on TV or are making them available for live streaming. Whether you’re not in front of your TV or the network considers other matches, you can watch a live stream at WatchESPN or on the ESPN app with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access either channel for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to find ESPN.

So far in this event Osaka has a 6-3, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio, and a 6-0 6-4 victory over Madison Brengle. Anisimova will be the second straight American she’s faced, and a spot in the Round of 16 belongs to the winner.

Osaka is a -320 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Serrano is +250.

