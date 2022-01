The NFL and Pepsi released a trailer for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show, and the show should be a fun one. You can watch the full trailer above.

The performers for the February show were first announced back in late September. The performance will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game and show will all air on NBC and Telemundo, and stream live on Peacock.