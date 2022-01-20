Lonzo Ball diagnosed with small meniscus tear in left knee

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania adds that the young point guard is evaluating treatment options, but there’s hope that Ball can monitor knee and play through it.

However, if the 24-year-old point guard can’t play through it, then he may require a minor produce on his knee, sidelining him for several weeks. Ball was originally dealing with left knee soreness, which was then changed to a left knee contusion. This has caused him to miss the Bulls’ last three games. Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season.

In his absence, the Bulls have been starting rookie Ayo Dosunmu at point guard. Ball now joins Zach LaVine on the injury report, who is also dealing with a knee injury. LaVine went down with his knee injury last week in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors.