49ers final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Packers

We take a look at the names on final injury report for the 49ers heading into the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and how it may affect their matchup against the Packers.

Event Name: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into Saturday’s divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers with a pretty clean bill of health. The most notable name on the injury report is defensive end Nick Bosa, the team’s top pass rusher. He’s still in the league’s concussion protocol, and got a questionable designation for the game. But on Thursday, the team was optimistic about Bosa’s chances for suiting up this weekend, which should give the Niners a mostly full roster for the game.

49ers final injury report

Out: n/a
Doubtful: n/a
Questionable: DE Nick Bosa (concussion), CB Ambry Thomas (knee), DE Jordan Willis (ankle)

Notable players on in-week report: There was some concern on Wednesday when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Elijah Mitchell were both limited in practice on Tuesday. Garoppolo was dealing with shoulder and thumb injuries. However, they both were a full go a day later, and didn’t show up with any kind of official designation.

Linebacker Fred Warner was in a similar situation this week after hurting his ankle against the Cowboys last week, but he was a full participant on Wednesday.

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Packers

Nick Bosa has yet to clear concussion protocol. He was practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday this week. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic about his pass rusher’s prospects for playing this week, telling the press that he expects Bosa to be cleared by game time. Bosa led the 49ers this season with 15.5 sacks.

