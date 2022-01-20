Packers final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers listed a few key names on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, injured since Week 18, wound up with a doubtful tag after being downgraded during the week’s practices. Left tackle David Bakhtiari missed a couple days and got the questionable designation, but he’s trending toward playing. Cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder is still an issue, but he was practicing this week, on a limited basis. The Packers host the 49ers this week with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Packers final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back)

Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (knee)

Notable players on in-week report: Despite dealing with some minor lingering injuries, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones both practiced in full this week. Tight end Marcedes Lewis took a rest day instead of practice on Wednesday, but he’s good to go for this week.

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. 49ers

Left tackle David Bakhtiari dealt with a knee injury and didn’t play a snap this season until the very last game, Week 18. He missed practice on Tuesday and Thursday this week, getting in a limited session between those two days. It’s somewhat concerning, but this feels more like the Packers managing his reps ahead of Saturday’s game. Yosh Nijman filled in well on Rodgers’ blindside during Bakhtiari’s absence, and he’d get another start if the incumbent can’t go this week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been injured since the regular season finale, when he hurt his back in the first quarter of that game against the Lions. After a limited practice on Tuesday, he was downgraded to did not practice for Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. It looks like he won’t play this week. Without him, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard can expect more looks in the passing game.

Alexander was limited in practice for all three sessions this week. The team will take one more assessment to see if his shoulder’s able to hold up before making a decision to have him active for game day.