Who is officiating the Divisional Round matchups?

The NFL Divisional round is just around the corner. It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing. Below, we’ll break down how these Divisional round crews have stacked up against their peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them.

Referee: Clete Blakeman — 14th season and 12th as referee. Blakeman has worked 4 Wild Card Playoffs, 4 Divisional Playoffs, 3 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl 50.

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 3rd

Pass interference: 10th

Roughing the passer: 2nd

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th

Penalty yards: 4th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bengals: 5.06, 32nd

Titans: 7.06, 17th

Referee: Ron Torbert — 12th season and 8th as referee. Torbert has worked 3 Wild Card Playoffs and 6 Divisional Playoffs.

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 7th

Pass interference: 13th

Roughing the passer: 5th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 17th

Penalty yards: 9th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Packers: 5.06, 32nd

49ers: 7.06, 15th

Referee: Shawn Hochuli — 8th season and 4th as referee. Hochuli has worked a Wild Card Playoff and 5 Divisional Playoffs.

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 5th

Pass interference: 8th

Roughing the passer: 9th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th

Penalty yards: 2nd

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Rams: 5.50, 30th

Buccaneers: 6.11, 24th

Referee: John Hussey — 20th season and 7th as referee. Hussey has worked 6 Wild Card Playoffs, 5 Divisional Playoffs, 3 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl XLV.

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 14th

Pass interference: 17th

Roughing the passer: 16th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 2nd

Penalty yards: 16th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bills: 7.89, 4th

Chiefs: 7.39, 12th