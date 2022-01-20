Who is officiating the Divisional Round matchups?

The NFL Divisional round is just around the corner. It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing. Below, we’ll break down how these Divisional round crews have stacked up against their peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Referee: Clete Blakeman — 14th season and 12th as referee. Blakeman has worked 4 Wild Card Playoffs, 4 Divisional Playoffs, 3 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl 50.
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 3rd
Pass interference: 10th
Roughing the passer: 2nd
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 4th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Bengals: 5.06, 32nd
Titans: 7.06, 17th
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
Referee: Ron Torbert — 12th season and 8th as referee. Torbert has worked 3 Wild Card Playoffs and 6 Divisional Playoffs.
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 7th
Pass interference: 13th
Roughing the passer: 5th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 17th
Penalty yards: 9th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Packers: 5.06, 32nd
49ers: 7.06, 15th
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Referee: Shawn Hochuli — 8th season and 4th as referee. Hochuli has worked a Wild Card Playoff and 5 Divisional Playoffs.
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 5th
Pass interference: 8th
Roughing the passer: 9th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 2nd
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Rams: 5.50, 30th
Buccaneers: 6.11, 24th
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Referee: John Hussey — 20th season and 7th as referee. Hussey has worked 6 Wild Card Playoffs, 5 Divisional Playoffs, 3 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl XLV.
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 14th
Pass interference: 17th
Roughing the passer: 16th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 2nd
Penalty yards: 16th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Bills: 7.89, 4th
Chiefs: 7.39, 12th