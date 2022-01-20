 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Titans

We take a look at the names on final injury reports for the Bengals heading into the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and how it may affect their matchup against the Titans.

By DKNation Staff
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), left, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrate a sack in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will go on the road for the Divisional Round to play the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Heading into this anticipated playoff matchup, the Bengals had a few notable players on the injury report such as CB Mike Hilton, DEs Trey Hendrickson, and Sam Hubbard. Hendrickson suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the Raiders and was a limited participant on Tuesday.

However, he’s been a full participant and was cleared to play on Thursday afternoon. As for Hilton and Hubbard, they were full participants throughout the week.

Bengals final injury report

Out: N/A
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: WR Stanley Morgan

Players on in-week report, removed from final injury report: CB Mike Hilton (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), and DE Sam Hubbard (rib)

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Titans

With the Bengals being at full-strength for the most part, I expect this game to be close as the line suggests it will be (-3.5 in favor of Tennessee). It will be imperative for the Bengals to create pressure as we’ve seen Titans QB Ryan Tannehill throw an interception or two this season, which has changed the complexity of a game.

This will not be a high-scoring game based on how both of these defenses have played down the stretch, making the under 47.5 in play.

