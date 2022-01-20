Bengals final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Titans

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will go on the road for the Divisional Round to play the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Heading into this anticipated playoff matchup, the Bengals had a few notable players on the injury report such as CB Mike Hilton, DEs Trey Hendrickson, and Sam Hubbard. Hendrickson suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the Raiders and was a limited participant on Tuesday.

However, he’s been a full participant and was cleared to play on Thursday afternoon. As for Hilton and Hubbard, they were full participants throughout the week.

Bengals final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Stanley Morgan

Players on in-week report, removed from final injury report: CB Mike Hilton (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), and DE Sam Hubbard (rib)

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Titans

With the Bengals being at full-strength for the most part, I expect this game to be close as the line suggests it will be (-3.5 in favor of Tennessee). It will be imperative for the Bengals to create pressure as we’ve seen Titans QB Ryan Tannehill throw an interception or two this season, which has changed the complexity of a game.

This will not be a high-scoring game based on how both of these defenses have played down the stretch, making the under 47.5 in play.