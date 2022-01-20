Titans final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Bengals

The No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans will officially enter the AFC postseason fray when hosting the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tennessee had a handful of defensive players on its injury report heading into the Divisional round showdown but should be healthy during the home bout. Defensive takle Naquan Jones and cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Janoris Jenkins were on the injury report this week but were all full participants in practice on Thursday,

The only one carrying an injury designation heading into the matchup is backup DT Teair Tart, who was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury and is questionable for Saturday.

Titans final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DT Teair Tart (ankle)

Players on in-week report, removed from final injury report: DT Naquan Jones (knee), CB Buster Skrine (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Bengals

Having most of its defense intact for Saturday will help combat the explosive Cincinnati offense. It will have to be all hands on deck when it comes to defending against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so having Skrine and Jenkins on hand will be huge.