Domantas Sabonis ruled out Thursday vs. Warriors

Indiana Pacers PF Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury. PG Malcolm Brogdon and SG Caris LeVert are both listed as questionable to play. Brogdon is dealing with an Achilles injury while LeVert has a calf issue. The Pacers are already big underdogs against the Dubs on Thursday, entering at -11 on the spread.

Fantasy basketball impact

If Brogdon and LeVert are both out, this opens up a ton of value on Indiana. No player on the Pacers would be priced higher than $4,900 on DraftKings if those two end up sitting. Chris Duarte ($4,300) could end up being chalk. Torrey Craig ($3,800) and Oshae Brissett ($3,700) are also good plays regardless of the status of Brogdon and LeVert, since we know Sabonis is out. Justin Holiday ($4,900) is the other player to consider, simply knowing he’s going to have to play a ton of minutes. Really, anyone on the Pacers will be a strong value. Holiday and Goga Bitadze ($3,700) will give you the most potential leverage in tournaments.