17 Illinois vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will return to the floor after a tough loss earlier this week when they head on the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) lost their first conference game on Monday afternoon, and it came in double overtime at home against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Fighting Illini won six consecutive games before the loss, and they are still rated inside the top 15 in KenPom with a slightly better offense than defense in adjusted efficiency. Kofi Cockburn continues to put up big numbers with 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Maryland (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) lost five of their last six games including each of the last two, and they’re coming off an 83-64 road loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Terrapins continue to struggle in a strange season that included Mark Turgeon resigning from the position, and Danny Manning has taken over. Eric Eyala is the team’s leading scorer with 16.3 points per game.

How to watch #17 Illinois vs. Maryland

When: Friday, January 21st 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -8

Total: 141

The Pick

Illinois -8

The Fighting Illini aren’t used to losing this season, and they should be fired up and ready to go after a loss. Illinois came so close to remain undefeated in conference play, and they have an extra day of rest more than Maryland. The Illini have an offense and defense that rates inside the top 25 in KenPom, and Maryland is outside the top 75 on both ends of the floor.

