14 Michigan State vs. #8 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will take their seven-game winning streak into their home matchup with the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night.

Wisconsin (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) moved into a tie for first place in the conference with the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Badgers are coming off a road win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday night. Johnny Davis put together another fantastic game with 27 points, and he increased his scoring average to 22.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals - all of which lead the team.

Michigan State (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) also played Northwestern in their last game, but they fell short in a 64-62 home loss to snap a nine-game winning streak. The Spartans are led by Gabe Brown, who is averaging 14.2 points per game, and they’re rated No. 24 overall in KenPom, one spot ahead of Wisconsin.

How to watch #14 Michigan State vs. #8 Wisconsin

When: Friday, January 21st 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -4

Total: 140

The Pick

Wisconsin -4

These teams are so evenly matched in KenPom - both overall and in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency - and we’ll give the team playing at home the edge to cover this spread. Johnny Davis will be the best player on the court, and the Badgers have not lost a home game in which he was healthy enough to play this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.