Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 21

Friday’s NBA slate features 11 games, which means there are more than enough places for bettors to make some cash on player props. Here are three plays we feel great about for Friday’s games in the association.

Russell Westbrook, under 16.5 points (-105)

Ideally this prop would be a plus money one. Westbrook got benched at a critical moment in LA’s loss to the Pacers, which shows you exactly how much the Lakers point guard has declined. In the last six games, Westbrook is averaging 11.8 points per game. He’s capable of exploding out of this slump in a big way but he’s seeing less minutes as the team is slowly realizing his style of play doesn’t mesh well with the rest of the roster.

Jayson Tatum, over 2.5 3-pointers (-130)

Tatum has been bad from behind the arc since his return from injury. In the last nine games, he’s taking 7.1 triples per contest and connecting on just 26.6 percent of them. However, the Trail Blazers rank dead last in opponent three-point percentage allowed. This is a great game for Tatum to break out of his shooting slump from deep.

Ayo Dosunmu, over 4.5 assists (+115)

Over the last three games, Dosunmu is averaging 8.0 assists and has played a whopping 38.8 minutes per contest. That workload should continue with Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine out for the Bulls. Dosunmu is going to be the lead guard and should once again look to get others involved. If his current play is any indication, he should top this mark comfortably.

