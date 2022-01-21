NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 21

We have 11 games on tap for Friday’s NBA schedule and that’s plenty of opportunities to score big on value picks in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

The Hawks have finally gotten a hold of some positive momentum this week and De’Andre Hunter has been a huge part of it. He’s put up three 30+ point performances in DFS in his last four outings, including dropping 22 points and five rebounds against the Wolves on Wednesday.

With Clint Capela questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Hawks, there’s another opportunity for Hunter to do work inside.

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

Zubac had his best performance of the season on Wednesday in the team’s overtime loss to the Nuggets. He put up 32 points and 10 rebounds, earning DFS users 53 points for the evening.

With both Nicholas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. potentially out for tonight’s game against the 76ers, look for Zubac to put in more work in the paint.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,600

With Rudy Gobert questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons and Hassan Whiteside still in health and safety protocols, the opportunity is there for O’Neale to be a good sleeper pick. He earned 33.75 fantasy points against the Rockets on Wednesday by pulling down 15 rebounds and five assists. There should be opportunities for him to supplement that with some points tonight.