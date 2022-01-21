 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 American Express tees off at 11:40 a.m. ET on Saturday in Palm Springs. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Cantlay plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of The American Express at the La Quinta Country Club on January 20, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 American Express, and the players that have already gotten through the Stadium Course should have a bit of an advantage heading into the cut after Saturday’s third round.

While the La Quinta and Nicklaus courses have been playing much easier relative to par, it’s been tougher to get around the Stadium Course for the players this weekend. But that will also be the track that decides the winner, as the cut of the low 65 scores plus ties will come back tomorrow for the prize money and a chance to win the first full-field event of 2022 on the PGA Tour in the Continental US.

Round 3 gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express on Saturday.

2022 American Express Third Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Danny Lee John Huh
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Peter Malnati Brice Garnett
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Adam Schenk Tom Hoge
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Brian Harman Camilo Villegas
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Seamus Power Kevin Tway
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Corey Conners Lanto Griffin
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Scott Gutschewski Michael Gligic
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Luke List Brendan Steele
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Ryan Moore Doc Redman
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Russell Henley Chris Kirk
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Luke Donald C.T. Pan
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Sungjae Im Abraham Ancer
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Joshua Creel T.J. Vogel
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Chad Ramey Greyson Sigg
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Doug Ghim J.J. Spaun
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Jhonattan Vegas
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Richy Werenski Sung Kang
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Jason Day Justin Rose
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Dylan Wu Dawie van der Walt
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Hayden Buckley Taylor Pendrith
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Brian Stuard Hank Lebioda
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Bronson Burgoon Denny McCarthy
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Nick Taylor Andrew Putnam
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 J.T. Poston Dylan Frittelli
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Curtis Thompson Stephen Stallings Jr.
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Brett Drewitt David Lipsky
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Austin Cook
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Andrew Landry Jim Herman
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Brandon Hagy Troy Merritt
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Charles Howell III Talor Gooch
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Michael Thompson Martin Trainer
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Sepp Straka Matthew NeSmith
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 David Skinns Callum Tarren
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 James Hahn Chesson Hadley
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Henrik Norlander Kramer Hickok
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Matthew Wolff Gary Woodland
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Tyler Duncan K.H. Lee
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Nick Hardy Max McGreevy
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Kurt Kitayama Kyle Mendoza
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Peter Uihlein Patrick Rodgers
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Jonas Blixt Chris Stroud
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Davis Love III Brendon Todd
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Nate Lashley Wesley Bryan
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Brandon Wu
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Austin Smotherman
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Jason Dufner Roger Sloan
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Tyler McCumber Sam Ryder
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Jimmy Walker Patton Kizzire
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Brian Gay Robert Streb
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Seth Reeves Justin Lower
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Andrew Novak James Hart du Preez
11:40 AM Stadium Course Tee #1 Harry Higgs Pat Perez
11:40 AM Stadium Course Tee #10 Scott Piercy Rory Sabbatini
11:50 AM Stadium Course Tee #1 Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
11:50 AM Stadium Course Tee #10 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark
12:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Patrick Reed
12:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Lucas Glover
12:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Chan Kim
12:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Adam Svensson Ben Kohles
12:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Kevin Chappell Chez Reavie
12:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri
12:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Patrick Cantlay Scottie Scheffler
12:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Cameron Champ Sebastián Muñoz
12:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Cameron Young Davis Riley
12:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Aaron Rai Mark Wilson
12:50 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Kevin Streelman Adam Long
12:50 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Alex Noren
1:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Jon Rahm Tony Finau
1:00 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Graeme McDowell Francesco Molinari
1:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Carlos Ortiz John Pak
1:10 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Taylor Moore Alex Smalley
1:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Harold Varner III Will Zalatoris
1:20 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Nick Watney
1:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Phil Mickelson Rickie Fowler
1:30 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Zach Johnson Brandt Snedeker
1:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #1 Vince Whaley Trey Mullinax
1:40 PM Stadium Course Tee #10 Lee Hodges Paul Barjon

