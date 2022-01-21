We’re entering the third day of the 2022 American Express, and the players that have already gotten through the Stadium Course should have a bit of an advantage heading into the cut after Saturday’s third round.
While the La Quinta and Nicklaus courses have been playing much easier relative to par, it’s been tougher to get around the Stadium Course for the players this weekend. But that will also be the track that decides the winner, as the cut of the low 65 scores plus ties will come back tomorrow for the prize money and a chance to win the first full-field event of 2022 on the PGA Tour in the Continental US.
Round 3 gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express on Saturday.
2022 American Express Third Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|John Huh
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Brice Garnett
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Adam Schenk
|Tom Hoge
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|Camilo Villegas
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Kevin Tway
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Corey Conners
|Lanto Griffin
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Scott Gutschewski
|Michael Gligic
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Brendan Steele
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Doc Redman
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Chris Kirk
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Luke Donald
|C.T. Pan
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Abraham Ancer
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Joshua Creel
|T.J. Vogel
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Greyson Sigg
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Doug Ghim
|J.J. Spaun
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Sung Kang
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Jason Day
|Justin Rose
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|Dawie van der Walt
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Hank Lebioda
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Bronson Burgoon
|Denny McCarthy
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Andrew Putnam
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Curtis Thompson
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|David Lipsky
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Scott Stallings
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Austin Cook
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Jim Herman
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Brandon Hagy
|Troy Merritt
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Charles Howell III
|Talor Gooch
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|David Skinns
|Callum Tarren
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Chesson Hadley
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Henrik Norlander
|Kramer Hickok
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Matthew Wolff
|Gary Woodland
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|K.H. Lee
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Max McGreevy
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kyle Mendoza
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Peter Uihlein
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Chris Stroud
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Davis Love III
|Brendon Todd
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Nate Lashley
|Wesley Bryan
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Austin Smotherman
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Roger Sloan
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Tyler McCumber
|Sam Ryder
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Jimmy Walker
|Patton Kizzire
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Robert Streb
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Justin Lower
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|James Hart du Preez
|11:40 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Harry Higgs
|Pat Perez
|11:40 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Rory Sabbatini
|11:50 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|11:50 AM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Wyndham Clark
|12:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Patrick Reed
|12:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Lucas Glover
|12:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Chan Kim
|12:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Ben Kohles
|12:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Kevin Chappell
|Chez Reavie
|12:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Anirban Lahiri
|12:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Sebastián Muñoz
|12:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Cameron Young
|Davis Riley
|12:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Mark Wilson
|12:50 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Adam Long
|12:50 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Alex Noren
|1:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|1:00 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Graeme McDowell
|Francesco Molinari
|1:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|John Pak
|1:10 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|1:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|1:20 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Nick Watney
|1:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Phil Mickelson
|Rickie Fowler
|1:30 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Zach Johnson
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #1
|Vince Whaley
|Trey Mullinax
|1:40 PM
|Stadium Course
|Tee #10
|Lee Hodges
|Paul Barjon