We’re entering the third day of the 2022 American Express, and the players that have already gotten through the Stadium Course should have a bit of an advantage heading into the cut after Saturday’s third round.

While the La Quinta and Nicklaus courses have been playing much easier relative to par, it’s been tougher to get around the Stadium Course for the players this weekend. But that will also be the track that decides the winner, as the cut of the low 65 scores plus ties will come back tomorrow for the prize money and a chance to win the first full-field event of 2022 on the PGA Tour in the Continental US.

Round 3 gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the American Express on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage will air on PGA Tour LIVE.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express on Saturday.