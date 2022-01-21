Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have won eight of their last 10 games and will look to keep things rolling tonight when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia (26-18) picked up a 123-110 victory over the Magic on Wednesday in a game that was dominated by Joel Embiid. The center added to his MVP campaign with a 50 point, 12 rebound performance as the Sixers easily put down the worst team in the NBA. Tobias Harris also chipped in 21 points in the victory.

Los Angeles (22-24) got its eight-game road trip started on the wrong foot on Wednesday, losing to the Nuggets 130-128 in overtime. Denver had the last laugh as Aaron Gordon buried the game-winning three late in the extra period to send the Clippers packing with another loss. Ivica Zubac led with 32 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 28 points and 12 assists.

Philadelphia enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.

Clippers vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -8.5

Philly is just 6-7 against the spread as a home favorite this year but Embiid and company should be able to handle business tonight against an injury-plagued Clippers team. Paul George, of course, is still out with an elbow injury while Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. are both questionable. Lay the points with the Sixers.

Over/Under: Under 213

The 76ers have been giving up just 104.5 points per game over its last 10 outings. Outside of its previous two outings, the Clippers have struggled offensively as of late so lean into the under in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.