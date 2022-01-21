Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Friday

The Miami Heat are gunning to take sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference standings and will try to pick up another win when hitting the road to meet the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Miami (29-16) continued its hot streak on Wednesday when downing the Trail Blazers for a 104-92 home victory. The latest Heat role player to step up big was Caleb Martin, who had 26 points and eight rebounds in the win. Bam Adebayo came away with a 20 point, 11 rebound effort on the evening.

Atlanta (19-25) picked up its second straight victory on Wednesday when defeating the visiting Timberwolves 134-122. The Hawks trailed by 12 at the break but a 45-point third quarter effort allowed them to take control of the contest and fly away for the win. Trae Young was brilliant, dropping 37 points and 14 assists in the victory.

Atlanta enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.5

Heat vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1.5

This is the third time in 10 days these two teams will face off against each other with the Heat emerging victorious in both. Atlanta has had itself a good week and one would imagine that the third time will be a charm against the Miami tonight, especially with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry still out. Lay it with the Hawks.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

Atlanta has been giving up 118.8 points a game over its last 10 outings, the second highest total in the NBA during that stretch. Young and company may be favored at home here but they’ll still give up their fair share of points in the process. Hammer the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.