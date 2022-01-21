Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue its six-game road trip tonight when heading up to the TD Garden to meet the Boston Celtics.

Portland (18-26) had won four of its previous five contests heading into Wednesday’s matchup at the Heat, ultimately falling 104-92. The Blazers actually led by two heading into the fourth quarter but could only muster up 12 points in the final period as Miami cruised past them for the win. In his second game back from a collapsed lung, CJ McCollum had 24 points in the loss.

Boston (23-23) had some of its momentum snuffed out on Wednesday as well when falling to the Hornets 111-102. The Celtics fell behind the eight-ball in the second quarter of this one and couldn’t quite keep up for the rest of the outing. Dennis Schroder was the leader in this one with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Boston enters this game as an 8-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 212.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +8

Boston is just 8-13 against the spread this season as a home favorite and are facing a Portland team that has been playing good basketball as of late despite injuries/COVID-19. Take the points with the Blazers in this one.

Over/Under: Under 212

Boston is allowing just 101.7 points over its last 10 outings and will try to keep this a tight, low scoring contest. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.