Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Wizards on Friday

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards meet Friday in a battle of two teams with playoff aspirations. The Raptors and Wizards find themselves in the play-in tournament mix at the moment but will hope to use a late push to vault out of that position.

The Wizards are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219. Here’s how we expect this contest to play out.

Raptors vs. Wizards, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +1 (-110)

Toronto has been playing better of late, winning six of the last 10 games and beating teams it should. The Wizards qualify as that type of unit, even with Bradley Beal back on the floor for Washington. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are stars, while OG Anunoby continues to find his footing this season. Back the Raptors to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 219 (-110)

The Wizards rank 18th in points per game this season, while the Raptors sit at 23rd. Both teams have had some injury issues which has disrupted the offense, but these units have backed their defense for the most part. Take the under Friday.

