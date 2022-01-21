Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Friday

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks square off Friday with both teams sitting near the top of the Eastern conference. The Bulls hope to power through this stretch despite injuries to Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, while the Bucks look to have their “Big 3” back as Jrue Holiday is back in the lineup.

The Bucks are 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +10.5 (-115)

Chicago has some big personnel losses, but there’s enough depth with this group to field a competent team. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have proven they can take on an expanded role, and DeMar DeRozan is playing like a league MVP. Even with Holiday back for the Bucks, the Bulls should be able to keep this one close. Take Chicago against the number Friday.

Over/Under: Under 227.5 (-110)

The Bucks have gone under the total in five of the last seven games, while the Bulls have hit the over in four of the last six with the other two being pushes. That makes this contest a tough one to call with the total, but it’s a relatively high number and both teams are solid enough defensively to keep this game under the line.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.