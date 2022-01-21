Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Spurs on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets meet the San Antonio Spurs Friday with the former hoping to grab a key victory on the road against a weaker opponent. The Spurs have been unable to find continuity and wins this season, which means the Nets should feel confident about this game despite not having Kevin Durant due to his MCL sprain.

The Spurs are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Nets vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +1 (-110)

Even with Durant out, the Nets still have the two best players on the floor in James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn has enough depth to make up for some holes in the rotation, while Irving will look to continue his strong play. The Spurs have been quite inconsistent this season and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Back Brooklyn on the road here.

Over/Under: Under 234.5 (-115)

This is a big number, even with two of the top 10 scoring teams in the league. The Nets haven’t played great defense this year, so the potential for a really high-scoring game is there. However, Durant’s absence alone has to create some decline while San Antonio’s scoring has also dropped off in the last 10 games. Take the under here, especially with the total being set quite high.

