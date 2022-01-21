Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies look to continue their climb to the upper echelon of the Western conference when they face the Denver Nuggets Friday. Both teams are without some key players, but MVP contenders Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic are expected to be on the court.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this contest is set at 224.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

The Nuggets are a great team at home and Jokic has elevated his game once again to account for some major injuries. However, Memphis is better equipped to contain the Denver big man with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams on the interior. The Nuggets don’t really have an answer for Morant defensively, and that will probably keep things tight for most of the game. Take the Grizzlies Friday.

Over/Under: Over 224 (-110)

The Grizzlies are the fifth best offense in terms of points per game. The Nuggets have not reached their usual offensive prowess this season, but are 10th in scoring in the last 10 contests across the league. That offensive jump should continue in what looks to be a high-scoring contest Friday. Take the over here.

