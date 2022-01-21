Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Rockets on Friday

The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets after a tough overtime loss Thursday to the Indiana Pacers. Golden State will be without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in this contest due to injury management, but should still have more talent than a rebuilding Houston unit.

Golden State is a 10.5-point favorite against the spread with the total set at 228.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Rockets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -10.5 (-110)

The conventional thinking is Golden State will be tired after a rough game Thursday and will play down to Houston’s level. Thompson being out further hurts the Warriors, but Houston is truly one of the worst teams in the league. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will want to atone for their poor showings against Indiana. Back the Warriors to win big here.

Over/Under: Over 228.5 (-115)

The Rockets are surprisingly capable of putting the ball in the basket, so they’ll keep pressure on Golden State for portions of this game. The Warriors got a great performance out of Stephen Curry Thursday but the supporting cast was bad. Look for those players to come back around Friday against a lesser opponent. Take the over here, even with the total being slightly above a typical NBA number.

