Darrell Henderson designated for return from I.R. ahead of Divisional round

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was officially designated to return from injured reserve on Friday. He is eligible to return this weekend for Sunday’s Divisional round matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team has to activate him off IR by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Rams tailback was placed on IR with an MCL injury on December 27 and the hope was he’d be back for the postseason.

The third-year running back out of Memphis had appeared in 12 games this season, running for a career-high 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also added three receiving touchdowns to his stat line as well.

Henderson last appeared in the team’s Week 16 victory over the Vikings, where he had one carry for 17 yards before exiting with the knee injury. Sony Michel has been holding down the fort in the run game and the team just got Cam Akers back from an Achilles injury.

Fantasy football implications

Given the return of Akers to join Michel, chances are Henderson won’t be officially activated for Sunday’s game. From a fantasy perspective, it’d be wise to still go with Michel or Akers.