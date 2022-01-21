How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for January 21st episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. We’re just eight days away from the Royal Rumble in St. Louis and we’ll get continued build towards the event on the blue brand.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns went face-to-face with Royal Rumble opponent Seth Rollins during last week’s show to build towards their big title fight. The former S.H.I.E.L.D members exchanged words on the mic where the Architect claimed that he’s responsible for the Tribal Chief’s success. He managed to avoid a sneak attack by the Usos and walked out of the show with the upperhand. We’ll see these two interact again tonight.

We’ll get a rematch from two weeks ago tonight when Naomi faces Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contender’s match. Naomi is still dealing with Sonya Deville as they continue their feud, so we’ll see if Naomi gets screwed over yet again. Meanwhile, Charlotte is prepping to enter the Royal Rumble herself and took a Twist of Fate from none other than Lita during last week’s show. We’ll see how the Queen responds tonight.

Also on the show, we’re bound to get more participants entered in the Royal Rumble and perhaps another appearance from Johnny Knoxville, who appeared on the show last week with Sami Zayn.