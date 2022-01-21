Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 23

The EPL is slowly getting on track amidst COVID-19 issues, and Manchester City remains the clear leader. They’re riding a 12-match win streak after beating Chelsea last week and now have an 11-point lead on second-place Liverpool. Man City has once again improved its odds of winning league, now sitting at -2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They face Southampton to wrap up their January schedule.

Liverpool and Chelsea sit in second and third and have some space ahead of a group of teams competing for the final Champions League position. West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all within two points of each other for the fourth position. Wolverhampton and Brighton & Hove follow a few points back.

The biggest match this weekend features Chelsea hosting the Spurs. There’s a long way to go with a little less than half the schedule remaining, but Chelsea could shore up their top three position with a win.

Arsenal faces Burnley on Sunday, marking their first EPL match since a New Years’ Day loss to Man City. They were scheduled to face Tottenham last week, but the match was postponed due to COVID-19. Although West Ham is currently in fourth place, they’ve played the most matches of the group bunched up there. West Ham has played 22 matches, Tottenham has played 19, Arsenal has played 20, and Manchester United has played 21. Tottenham’s top 4 odds at DraftKings are +125, Arsenal is at +175, Manchester United is +250, and West Ham is at +700.

The relegation zone is also impacted by COVID-19 postponements. Norwich City climbed out of last place with a win over Everton last week, but they remain the heaviest favorites to be relegated at -700 odds. Although Norwich is in 18th place and just behind Watford, they’ve played the most matches of any team in that group at the bottom. Norwich has 21 matches played, Newcastle United has 20, Burnley has 17, and Everton and Watford (16th and 17th place) each have 19.

Heading into Matchday 23, Burnley follows Norwich in relegation odds at -200, ten Watford (-190), and Newcastle (-125). Norwich and Watford face off on Friday to open this weekend’s EPL slate.