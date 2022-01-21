How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 23

The Premier League continues with Matchday 23 and what was shaping up to be a tight title race has turned into a slight runaway for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s squad stands 11 points ahead of Liverpool at the moment but there are still enough matches left for anything to happen.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Southampton has historically given Man City problems, so that match will be worth checking out. Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways against a Burnley side which tends to muck up the game. Chelsea gets to meet a red-hot Tottenham team with the Blues struggling of late. Matches involving those teams will continue to shape the Premier League season as we approach the final stretch of the campaign.

EPL Matchday 23 schedule

Friday, Jan 21

Watford v. Norwich City, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo

Saturday, Jan 22

Everton v. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Leeds United v. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Manchester United v. West Ham United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Southampton v. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, Jan 23

Arsenal v. Burnley, 9 a.m. — USA, Telemundo

Crystal Palace v. Liverpool, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m. — Peacock