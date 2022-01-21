How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the January 21st episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This is a special live episode of the show coming from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Four matches are announced for the show as usual, including the in-ring return of a former AEW World Champion.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley made his return to AEW on Dynamite this past Wednesday after spending the last three months in an alcohol treatment program. The former AEW World Champion cut an emotional promo talking about standing up to his demons and the hell he’s been through to get back to this point. For tonight’s show, he’ll step into the ring when meeting Ethan Page.

Inaugural TBS Champion Jade Cargill will have her very first title defense when battling Anna Jay. Also on the show, Hook will face Serpentico and the Young Bucks will battle Roppongi Vice.