Rams final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Bucs

The Los Angeles Rams look to take another step towards a home Super Bowl when they face the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Here’s a look at LA’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Rams final injury report

Out: Andrew Whitworth, Darrell Henderson Jr., Taylor Rapp

Doubtful: Buddy Howell

Questionable: None

Notable players on in-week report: None

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Bucs

Whitworth is a huge loss on the offensive line, especially with Tampa Bay’s pass rush needing to step up in this game with the team’s offense losing key players. Henderson Jr. was the starting running back at the beginning of the year but has lost out on his role to Sony Michel and Cam Akers. Rapp has been a steady presence for LA’s defense, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Rams adjust with the safety out.