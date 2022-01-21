Bucs final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released its final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Divisional round showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The defending Super Bowl Champions had several players on the injury report this week and a handful of them have injury designations heading into Sunday.

Most notably, All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle) are listed as questionable and head coach Bruce Arians has indicated that they will effectively be game-time decisions. The pair of offensive linemen were injured in last week’s Wild Card matchup against the Eagles and were held out of practice until Friday, where they were limited participants.

Also questionable are the likes of linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (personal) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), who missed last week’s game and participated in practice on Thursday and Friday. The team will officially be without a pair of offensive weapons in running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen).

Bucs final injury report

Out: RB Ronald Jones II (ankle), WR Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle), C Ryan Jensen (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (personal), WR Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring)

Notable players on in-week report: LB Shaq Barrett (knee), LB Lavonte David (foot), RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), safety Mike Edwards (elbow), T Josh Wells (quad),

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Rams

The banged up Buccaneers started to get some of their key guys back last week but Wirfs and Jensen suffering ankle injuries couldn’t have come at a worse time with Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd paying a visit on Sunday. With backup Josh Wells also dealing with a quad injury, the team must figure out a way to protect Tom Brady to the best of their ability.

The offense will be without Ronald Jones II for a second week in a row but the good news is that starter Leonard Fournette is primed to be activated from injured reserve in time for the game. “Playoff Lenny” has reportedly looked good in practice this week and will be a piece that they’ll sorely need to win.