Chiefs final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs released its final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Divisional round showdown against the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The two-time defending AFC Champions had several players listed on the injury report this week but only two carry an official injury designation heading into Sunday’s game. Running back Darrel Williams was a limited participant in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for the contest. Cornerback Rashad Fenton did not practice at all this week and is also questionable for the showdown.

Most notably, Kansas City will be getting back starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been sidelined since Week 16 of the regular season with a shoulder injury. The second-year running back has been a full participant in practice all week.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Darrel Williams (toe), CB Rashad Fenton (back)

Notable players on in-week report: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), LB Willie Gay (personal), LB Anthony Hitchens (back), T Prince Tega Wanogho (rib)

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Bills

The Chiefs are a little bit banged up but look to have most of their primary weapons in place for this massive home showdown against the Bills. Getting Edwards-Helaire back is huge not just for his abilities as a runner, but for his abilities to offer a hand as a pass blocker.

From the practice reports, it doesn’t appear that Fenton will be able to go and while potentially losing him isn’t a back-breaking loss to the secondary, it’s a blow to the unit’s depth.